NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mill Branch Road on Fenwick Mountain around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

The Richwood Fire Department stated the person was stabilized and taken to the New Hope Community Center to be airlifted to a level one trauma center.

Emergency crews involved include AirEvac Life Team 103, the Nicholas County Sherriff’s Department and Richwood and Nettie Fire Departments. Two ambulance units and an off-duty medic also assisted the pedestrian.

The Richwood Fire Department thanked all crews involved in a Facebook post.