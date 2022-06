HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A person that was hit by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington was taken to the hospital.

Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just after 9:40 p.m.

They say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS all responded.