PRATT, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit and killed by a train in the Pratt-Hansford area of Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 8:11 a.m. The caller reported that the incident happened at the intersection of Paint Creek Road and MacCorkle Avenue.

Metro does not have any other information, as this incident is being handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. 13 News has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.