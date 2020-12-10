Person in custody for July murder

Samantha Ilise Slater, also known as Samantha O’Brien, 33, of Charleston, is wanted in connection with the death of Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 33-year-old Samantha Ilise Slater, was taken into custody in the 800 block of Stover Road in Dunbar by the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Kanawha County Sheriff Department, and the U.S. Marshal Task force.

On July 28, 2020 a Circuit Court Capiasfor Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, Burglary, and First-Degree

Sexual Assault was issued for Samantha Ilise Slater , 33 years old, of Charleston, in connection with the death of Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston.

On June 17, 2019, Adam Swim was found deceased, inside his residence in the 100 block of Ash

Street, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Ms. Slater is presumed innocent until such time she is convicted in a court of law.