Person in custody for July murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 33-year-old Samantha Ilise Slater, was taken into custody in the 800 block of Stover Road in Dunbar by the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Kanawha County Sheriff Department, and the U.S. Marshal Task force.
On July 28, 2020 a Circuit Court Capiasfor Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, Burglary, and First-Degree
Sexual Assault was issued for Samantha Ilise Slater , 33 years old, of Charleston, in connection with the death of Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston.
On June 17, 2019, Adam Swim was found deceased, inside his residence in the 100 block of Ash
Street, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Ms. Slater is presumed innocent until such time she is convicted in a court of law.
