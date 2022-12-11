CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has died following an early Sunday morning home fire in Charleston, officials say.

The Charleston Fire Department says it responded around 12:30 a.m. to a fire at 1102 Madison St.

Upon arrival, crews were met with a fully involved fire with reports that squatters may be inside, CFD says.

CFD crews searched the structure and found one victim who was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center General. The victim has died, CFD says.

CFD’s Fire Marshal and Charleston Police Department’s CID Bureau are investigating the cause of the fire.

No names are being released at this time.