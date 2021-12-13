Person killed after being struck by vehicle

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, the incident took place on the 600 block of 31st Street in Huntington around 6 p.m.

Little details have been released and the person’s identity has not been released at this time.

Huntington Police, Fire and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

Dispatchers tell us the driver did stay on scene.