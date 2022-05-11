UPDATE (12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11): Huntington Police say that one man died at the scene of this three-vehicle crash.

They say Washington Ave. will be closed for several hours.

Huntington PD is investigating the crash.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Cabell dispatch confirms that the crash happened on Washington Ave. on the ramp to the 17th St. West Bridge.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m.

Huntington PD, Huntington FD and Cabell County EMS responded.

No other information is available at this time.