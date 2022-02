KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned home in Riverside.

Officials with Metro 911 say the fire broke out around 8:49 a.m. this morning, Feb. 3, 2022, in the 6900 block of East Dupont Avenue in Riverside. Dispatchers also say Riverside Roadway was temporarily shut down due to the fire.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, authorities have detained a person of interest in connection to the start of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.