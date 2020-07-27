Person of interest escapes Huntington Police Department and U.S Marshals

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A person of interest was nowhere to be found after a search by the Huntington Police Department and the U.S Marshal’s Service.
The Huntington Police Department was called to assist the U.S. Marshal’s Service Monday, July 27, 2020, with a traffic stop. They said they believed a wanted person was in the vehicle.
The suspect fled, crashed, then fled on foot to a home in the area, according to police. Negotiators were on the scene attempting to make contact with the individual.
The home was cleared, but authorities did not find the individual.
