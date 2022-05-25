CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking to speak with a person of interest in connection to a recent Kanawha County fire.

According to the fire marshal’s office, Stanley “Jason” Barnette had allegedly been seen squatting in an abandoned home in the 7000 block of Kanawha Avenue in Jefferson. The home burned down Saturday, May 21.

Investigators say Barnette is allegedly known to frequent the Jefferson area. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE.