EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect new developments in this incident.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after reports of a shooting near the Riverbend Trailer Park area on Altizer Avenue in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8 p.m.

Crews on the scene say they believe the incident started when a motorcyclist allegedly hit a parked vehicle. The altercation then escalated.

They say the victim is being taken to the hospital, but their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Law enforcement on the scene says they believe the suspect fled into the woods.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.