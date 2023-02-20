ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Roane County Sheriff’s deputy is on leave after one person was shot and killed during an incident involving authorities this weekend.

According to Roane County Sheriff Philip Dever, the person died as a result of an incident that happened on Saturday, Feb. 18. West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation into the shooting, and no further information has been released at this time.

Dever says his office is fully complying with the WVSP investigation. He says after his office’s initial review of the body camera footage, he believes “the actions of the Roane County Deputy were warranted and appropriate and necessary.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.