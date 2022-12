HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in Huntington on Friday night.

Cabell County dispatchers say that the person was hit at the intersection of 5th Ave. and 31st St.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.