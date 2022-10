HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A child was shot in Huntington on Monday morning.

Cabell County dispatch says that crews are on the scene on the 400 block of Marcum Terrace where they say a person was taken to the hospital after being shot.

Huntington PD says that the victim is a girl believed to be about eight years old and that she was shot in the hand.

Crews have closed Olive St. at Marcum Terrace.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.