One person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Nitro. Jan. 5, 2022

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Nitro.

Kanawha County Metro says at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened around 5 p.m. near 31st Street and 2nd Avenue in Nitro. According to dispatchers, one person was reportedly transported from the scene in cardiac arrest.

There is no word on the person’s condition or what caused the crash.