SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are currently working on getting a trapped person out of a house after a vehicle crashed into a house in South Charleston, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say the call from the 800 block of Chestnut Street came in just before 9 a.m.

They say two people were trapped, but one person is out of the house. The second person is still trapped, dispatchers say.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.