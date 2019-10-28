Personalized murals bring joy to nursing home residents

MCDERMOTT, Ohio (WOWK) —Thanks to the talent of a local artist the sun is always out and flowers are always in bloom in the halls of a nursing home in McDermott, Ohio.

“This resident loves purple. Purple is her favorite color. I actually dyed my hair purple for her,” explained artist Keiva Jenkins with a giant smile on her face.

Jenkins has been painting murals for decades. But this project grabbed ahold of her heart. Rest Haven Rehab and Skilled Health Care Owner, Deborah Akers had the idea to revamp the hallways not just with a fresh coat of paint but with art that means something special to the people who live there.

Jenkins saw Akers’ post on social media and answered the call. It took her just over two weeks to transform the hallway into a colorful village.

“What I’ve done is individually turn each room into a house. They each have their own house,” Jenkins said. Akers said she thought the project would help residents identify where their room is and make it feel more like home. Jenkins took the time to get to know all of the residents. She personalized the front of each room with tiny details to match their fondest memories. Even the horses painted on the walls were named by the residents. Jenkins’ work captivated her newfound friends.

“She would come in the evening and paint all night long and they wanted to be here,” Akers said.

It was a labor of love that is making life a little happier for everyone who passes through.

“Murals like this are so rewarding,” Jenkins said.

The public will have a chance to view the murals Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. They will also be able to meet Jenkins during the event.