BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Some four-legged friends made their way to the Huntington Mall over the weekend to see a very special visitor.

Dogs, cats, and other pets lined up inside the mall with their owners early Sunday morning to get their pictures taken with Santa.

Giving their best smiles and posing for the camera, these pets’ owners say this is a fun experience for everyone involved, and for some, it’s a tradition.

“They’re a good keepsake. We do them every year. He has pictures from the time he was a puppy to now. It’s still kind of chaotic, but it’s worth it,” Kenna Compton says Sunday morning after getting pictures of her dog Rudy with Santa.

The Huntington Mall is also hosting other fun activities for the holiday season. For the complete schedule of events, click here.