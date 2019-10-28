Pharmacists say good relationship with patients is the perfect prescription

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Dr. Craig Kimble is a professor at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. Kimble explains when the doctor isn’t in, the pharmacist usually is.

“When you look at, ‘How much time do I get to spend with my doctor,’ on a routine time, it’s not much, and pharmacists are the most accessible health care provider out there,” Kimble said. “A lot of times we can swing by a pharmacy, we can ask the question, we can get reliable health information.”

Being credible is important to Dr. Kimble. He just won the 2019 “Bowl of Hygeia” for going out of his way to make his community healthier with different outreach campaigns, like immunizations. He says the trust pharmacists build in the community is important because it leads to something that helps the medicine go down a little smoother: friendship.

Marshall Pharmacy Staff Pharmacist, Dr. Megan Mellert, says she’s often surprised at the dose of friendship she gets.

“I never knew I would develop that patient-pharmacist relationship I’ve developed with some of my patients,” Dr. Mellert said. “They’ve baked me goods before, they used to buy me Christmas presents.”

Dr. Mellert says is something special and it goes both ways.

“You love them and you want them to be well and you care about their well-being,” Dr. Mellert said.

Dr. Mellert and Dr. Kimble say it’s about going beyond the prescription because even those brief conversations can add up to make a big difference.

“The relationship you have, the trust that you develop, really can impact a patient’s life and it can also make your level of practice much more effective,” Dr. Kimble said.