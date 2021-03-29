Pharmacy vaccine program to include Walmart in West Virginia

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Pandemic response officials say Walmart will begin offering vaccinations in West Virginia this week through a federal pharmacy partnership. James Hoyer is a retired major general leading the state’s coronavirus task force.

Last Friday, he said more details about the partnership will be announced soon. Some pharmacy chains such as Walgreens have already been part of the federal program, where doses are directly shipped to the participating stores.