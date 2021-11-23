Phil Watkins named Huntington deputy police chief

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington City council Monday night approved a new position on the city’s police force.

Phil Watkins was named to the brand new post of deputy chief.

Phil Watkins has been a sworn officer for the Huntington Police Department for 22 years. Most recently he was the assistant commander of the HPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.

The approval of the new position came the same day as the city’s new police chief Karl Colder publicly took the oath of office.

Deputy Chief Watkins was also a finalist for the position of chief.

He served as the master of ceremonies for Kolder during Monday’s ceremony.