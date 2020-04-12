Phone call brings one million PPE items to Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – All it took was putting politics aside and a little teamwork for West Virginia to acquire one million pieces of protective equipment.

Jeff Kessler, former West Virginia Senator, received a phone call from Brian Shambaugh, former Marshall County commissioner, on how he had a business connection with a warehouse full of equipment. He wanted to know if West Virginia was in need of these supplies.

And with no hesitation Kessler picked up the phone and called Governor Justice.

I had governor justice cell phone in my contact list so at 8 in the morning I just placed a cold call out of the blue to the governor and he answered. I apprised him with the situation and he said yes West Virginia was disparately in need of additional surgical masks and was having a great deal of difficulty locating them and I said well I think I have got some help for that. Jeff Kessler – Former WV Senate President/Lt. Gov, Attorney

Kessler says he does not want to take all of the credit.

Without Brian’s “call to make a call,” the mountain state would not have received these supplies.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories