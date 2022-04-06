EAST BANK, WV (WOWK) — Fire crews were dispatched to East Bank Middle School earlier today after a cell phone caught on fire.

The East Bank VFD says they were called to East Bank Middle School at around 2:15 p.m. for a normal fire alarm. They say they were told that a cell phone had caught on fire.

When they arrived, they found a cell phone was on fire and was in the office of the school. The phone had been put out in a water fountain.

They say there were no issues with smoke.

East Bank Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.