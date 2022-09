LINCOLN COUNTY (WOWK) – A phone service outage is impacting some Lincoln County residents’ ability to contact 911.

Dispatchers with Lincoln County 911 say there is no Frontier phone service in the 756 exchange of Alum Creek at this time. They say the outage is impacting cell phones, land line phones and internet service.

Anyone who has an emergency or needs to call for emergency services should go to the Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department located at 2100 Childress Road.