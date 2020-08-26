PHOTO GALLERY: It’s International Dog Day!

Good News with 13

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cheers to man’s best friend! Today is International Dog Day.

The day is recognized every year on Aug. 26. You can celebrate by volunteering at a local shelter, adopting or becoming a foster parent to a four-legged friend. You can also just spend some time with your dog with a walk, their favorite activity or maybe an extra treat!

We’re celebrating by bringing you these photos some our viewers shared with us on Facebook and of some of our own four-legged family members here at WOWK!

International Dog Day 2020 Photos

  • Banjo – Submitted by Karissa
  • Faye – Submitted by WOWK Producer Chelsea
  • Coco – Submitted by Johnny and Linda
  • Orion – Submitted by Chelsea
  • Mason County K-9 Nico – Submitted by Deputy Ferrell
  • Nikon – Submitted by Kent
  • Maggie – Submitted by Whitney
  • Cordelia – Submitted by WOWK Producer Kimberley
  • Diesal – Submitted by Anita
  • Daisy and Duke – Submitted by Karla
  • CoCo – Submitted by Nadia
  • Choo Choo – Submitted by Bethany
  • Casey – Submitted by Joyce
  • Bubba – Submitted by Linda
  • Bubba and Bubba – Submitted by WOWK Director Elizabeth
  • Boo Boo – Submitted by Kay
  • Gunner – Submitted by Tammy
  • Baby – Submitted by Jessica
  • Pebbles – Submitted by WOWK Morning Anchor Merrily McAuliffe
  • Angel – Submitted by Trish
  • Aria and Axel – Submitted by Elliot
  • Buddy – Submitted by WOWK General Sales Manager Scott
  • Smoki – Submitted by Caveisha
  • Bosun – Submitted by WOWK Meteorologist Bryan Hughes
  • Chip and Rusty – Submitted by Aaron
  • Benz – Submitted by Lisa
  • Hartley – Submitted by WOWK Digital Producer Ashley
  • Paco – Submitted by Bryanna
  • Toby – Submitted by Kimberly
  • Murphy – Submitted by WOWK Sales Director Bill
  • Sadie – Submitted by Laura
  • Willow and Oakley – Submitted by Tara
  • Stormy – Submitted by Patricia Reese Jones
  • Winchester – Submitted by Ashley
  • Xena – Submitted by Janet
  • George – Submitted by WOWK Creative Services Producer Craig
  • Zeus – Submitted by Pam
  • Teddy – Submitted by WOWK Producer Ana

