PHOTO GALLERY: It’s International Dog Day!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cheers to man’s best friend! Today is International Dog Day.

The day is recognized every year on Aug. 26. You can celebrate by volunteering at a local shelter, adopting or becoming a foster parent to a four-legged friend. You can also just spend some time with your dog with a walk, their favorite activity or maybe an extra treat!

We’re celebrating by bringing you these photos some our viewers shared with us on Facebook and of some of our own four-legged family members here at WOWK!

International Dog Day 2020 Photos