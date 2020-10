CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today is National Cat Day!

The annual holiday takes place on Oct. 29 and was created to help spread awareness for cat adoption. To celebrate, we’re bringing you some photos of feline family members shared by our viewers on Facebook and by our staff here at WOWK!

National Cat Day Photos:

Callie – Submitted by Crystal

Baby Cat and Ruby – Submitted by Tina

Bella and Jack – Submitted by Cheyenne

Gertie – Submitted by WOWK Producer Kimberely

Kiki – Submitted by 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis

Dude – Submitted by Keriston

Storm – Submitted by 13 News Digital Reporter Erin Noon

Arthur, Merlin and Guinevere (aka the Camelot Trio) – Submitted by WOWK Sales Assistant Lisa

Hattie – Submitted by Angie

Aladdin – Submitted by WOWK News Director Rod

Izzy – Submitted by Samantha

Sophie – Submitted by WOWK Sales Executive Donna

Tom – Submitted by Cathy

Recee and Spree – Submitted by Brett

Snowflake – Submitted by 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis

Rascal – Submitted by Betty

Coco – Submitted by Stormtracker 13 Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater

Figaro – Submitted by Lisa

Pearl and Mookie – Submitted by 13 News Reporter 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley

Sarah Sue – Submitted by Kimberly

Mango – Submitted by Heather

Charlie – Submitted by Joni

Mr. Meowgi – Submitted by Allison

Arrigorn – Submitted by Rodney

Izzy – Submitted by Samantha

Georgie – Submitted by Michelle

Salem – Submitted by 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas

Honey – Submitted by Patricia

Ron – Submitted by WOWK Creative Services Director Ron

Lovebug – Submitted by Michelle

Mookie – Submitted by 13 News Reporter 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley

Wendy – Submitted by WOWK Digital Producer Ashley

Brian and Louie – Submitted by WOWK Sales Director Bill

Jesco – Submitted by WOWK Sales Account Representative Kevin

Prissy – Submitted by Brenda

Monkey – Submitted by Nacole

Mittens – Submitted by Michele

Luke and Gaston – Submitted by WOWK Sales Assistant Lisa

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.