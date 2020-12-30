Photographer retires after 25 years of documenting West Virginia governors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A man who spent decades documenting West Virginia’s history from behind the scenes retired Wednesday. Steve Rotsch’s wife Carla reached out earlier this week to share his story and honor his time behind the lens.

“I don’t think Steve will ever stop taking pictures. It is a passion,” Carla Rotsch said.

Governor Jim Justice’s press briefing Wednesday was Rotsch’s last assignment as a personal photographer. It marked the conclusion of 25 years of doing a job that his wife said was more than that.

Photo by Will Price

“He is one of those people that has been lucky enough to not have to work a day because he always had a job that he loved,” Carla said.

Through his career with the state Steve Rotsch worked for governors Wise, Caperton, Manchin, Tomblin and most recently Justice.

Carla said even though he’s retiring he won’t be putting down the camera.

“His subjects will probably change he’ll go from photographing governors to maybe more nature and wildlife and those sorts of things,” she said. “But photography is in his blood. I don’t think he will ever stop.”

Carla said she met her husband at one of his photography clinics. The duo has been married for 6 years and they plan to spend his retirement traveling and taking pictures.