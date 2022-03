KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a fire on Chestnut St. in Jefferson on Wednesday night.

The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department said the fire happened at an abandoned structure just before midnight.

Courtesy: Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department

They say Davis Creek VFD, Alum Creek VFD and West Side VFD assisted in putting out the fire.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours.