MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Photos of people suspected of stealing the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s concessions trailer have been released.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office posted the photos below on Facebook and asked that anyone with information contact them or the Mason County detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Photos Courtesy: Mason County Sheriff’s Office

These images are from the A&A truck stop in Jackson, Ohio.

All tips will remain anonymous.