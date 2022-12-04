HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington City Fire Marshall is investigating after crews responded to reports of smoke in the Jackson Avenue area.

According to Huntington Fire Department (HFD), crews were dispatched to a smoke investigation near 1030 Jackson Ave. on Sunday morning.

Upon responders’ arrival, they found a working structure fire with heavy smoke at 1047 Rear Monroe Ave.

(Photo credit: Huntington Fire Department)

(Photo credit: Huntington Fire Department)

(Photo credit: Huntington Fire Department)

Responders say the fire was contained and controlled.

There were no occupants, and all fire crews made it out safe, HFD says.

The City Fire Marshall is looking into the matter, according to HFD.