KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A vehicle fire closed two lanes of I-79 near the I-77 split on Thursday morning.

The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to the fire at 10:53 a.m. and posted the photos below on their Facebook page:

Courtesy: Pinch Volunteer Fire Department

Kanawha metro says that both lanes are now back open and that there were no injuries.