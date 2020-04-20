‘Pie it forward’ to healthcare workers on the front lines

LOGAN COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) – A large pizza chain is participating in a nationwide effort to give health care workers a free lunch; calling it ‘Pie It Forward.’

One million pizzas were loaded up in thousands of Little Caesar’s vans, across the country.

Out for delivery… to our healthcare workers.

“Right now in this critical time, it’s even more important we show support for them,” said Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director with VDM Management Group.

In Logan County, West Virginia, 350 employees were fed.

“The public has been very supportive of us,” said John Meade, an RN at Logan Regional Medical.

Meade says the past few weeks have been extremely unpredictable here.

“A lot of uncertainty,” he said. “Especially with staff… but the public too.”

An uncertainty, that follows him home.

“It’s a lot of adjustments,” said Meade. “I have to strip down at the laundry room and take a shower as soon as I get there. She (wife) treats me like I have the plague.”

“The things they’re going through, removing their clothing before seeing their families, or not even seeing them at all. All of that is for all of us,” said Donahue-Moore. “The entire community is benefiting from the sacrifices they’re doing right now.”

Which is why a bunch of pies are being handed to hospital employees.

A small thank you for the sacrifices they’re all making right now.

“Usually when we see people here, they’re at their worst,” said Meade. “And we deal with it. But this is a little positive reinforcement for the staff and the employees here, and it’s just a great feeling.”

You can participate in ‘Pie It Forward’ by purchasing an extra $5 pizza from Little Caesar’s and they will give it to a healthcare worker.