Piece of aviation history lands at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A piece of aviation history has landed at Yeager Airport in Charleston, and no, it’s not air force one.

It’s the Ford Tri-Motor, the first-ever mass-produced airliner. Ford built 199 tri-motors between 1926 and 1933. The aircraft was the first plane constructed from all metal and changed air travel in America.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) operates two of these planes and is inviting people to take a ride from the golden age of aviation.

“You are going back in time, large windows. It’s not pressurized. You can see and hear what’s going on all about you, and when you fly over a pine forest, you can smell the pine because we don’t fly high,” says EAA Volunteer Pilot John Maxfield.

They will be offering rides this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The price is $77 for adults and $55 for kids.

