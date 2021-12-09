Pig found tearing down Christmas lights in Dunbar reunited with owner

UPDATE (1:27 p.m. on Thursday, December 9): The owner of the pig has been found! His name is Christopher P. Bacon (Crispy Bacon), and his dad came to pick him up.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association posted on their Facebook about a certain GRINCH found in Dunbar.

They say a stray pig was found tearing down Christmas lights, and they’re looking for his owner.

KCHA says they hold the pig on stray hold for five days to allow time for his owner to claim him. After that, he will be made available for adoption.