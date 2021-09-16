Piggly Wiggly sign calls MacCorkle Ave a ‘state embarrassment’

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Road work is a hot-button issue in West Virginia, and, while governor Jim Justice is spending $2.8 billion on the “Roads to Prosperity” program to fix the problem, some Mountain State residents aren’t happy.

One sign, in particular, that’s drawing attention on social media is this sign at the Piggly Wiggly in Kanawha City along MacCorkle Avenue SE calling out the issue. The sign reads “It’s past time to pave MacCorkle Ave. What a state embarrassment.”

Drivers we spoke with say they tend to agree.

“I think they should do better with this main road it’s just a shame you have to be skipping and dipping and everything whenever they fix the road they should just do it well or not at all,” said resident Hazel Langley.

According to Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, a part of MacCorkle ave will be replaced by the end of October.