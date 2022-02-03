Pike County closes courthouse on Friday, delays trash pickup

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Courthouse is closing Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in anticipation of inclement winter weather set to hit the area overnight and into the morning.

Courthouse officials say they believe the closure is best for the safety of both the staff and the public. The Pike County Courthouse is set to reopen Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, for normal business hours.

Officials also say the Pike County Solid Waste Department will not operate on Friday. If road conditions and temperatures allow, the Solid Waste Department will run Friday’s trash collections on Saturday, Feb. 5, according to county officials.

The Pike County Road Department says they are preparing to work the roads as conditions permit throughout the weather event.