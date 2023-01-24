PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Organizations in Pike County, Kentucky, are getting more than $3.8 million to help expand access to clean water and support nonprofit groups.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the award funding today, Jan. 24, 2023. According to his office, $3.5 million will go toward clean water programs, and the additional $330,000 will be split between six nonprofit organizations.

“Clean water is a basic human right,” Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”

According to the governor’s office the Clean Water Program funds come from American Rescue Plan Act funding that is administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. In 2021, the Kentucky General Assembly appropriated $500 million to provide clean drinking water and wastewater grants to projects throughout the Bluegrass state,

Those funds will go toward:

Elkhorn City : $82,536 to improve the city’s wastewater collection system and $303,597 to build a new water main which is expected to service 350 homes with reliable water.

: $82,536 to improve the city’s wastewater collection system and $303,597 to build a new water main which is expected to service 350 homes with reliable water. Mountain Water District : $1,926,262 to replace multiple leak-prone waterlines in the county and $313,000 to install a waterline that will provide four underserved homes in the Peach Orchard area with water.

: $1,926,262 to replace multiple leak-prone waterlines in the county and $313,000 to install a waterline that will provide four underserved homes in the Peach Orchard area with water. Pikeville: $624,915 to extend sewer services to part of the Cedar Creek Subdivision area and $313,520 to upgrade the city’s water treatment plant.

“The team at the Mountain Water District works hard to ensure our customers have excellent service,” said Roy Sawyers, district manager of the Mountain Water District. “These projects will not only improve water service for people in this community but will provide water service to four homes for the first time. When we cannot only improve but expand our services, it’s a great day for us.”

Beshear’s office says the six nonprofits that will be receiving funding from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which was started to create one-time direct relief payments to support eligible nonprofits’ long-term sustainability.

The six organizations receiving funding include :

“Our small Hospice agency lost many nurses to the monies that these travel agencies were providing. Our only hope was stability and a family friendly environment. At a time when we needed the capital to have a program of impact, Gov. Beshear and his team provided that breath. The funds we have received from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will allow us to continue to attract and sustain employees with upgraded retention programs so we can continue to serve the families of our region,” Charles E. “Shag” Branham, COO of Appalachian Hospice and Home Health Services.