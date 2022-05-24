ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Pike County.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a 911 call Monday, May 23, 2022 regarding a shooting at a home on Elkhorn Creek. When investigators arrived at the scene, they found two men had been shot.

Through the investigation, troopers say they learned the incident allegedly began as a “domestic altercation” between one of the men, identified as Cody Cantrell, 36, of Elkhorn City, and his father. Troopers say that altercation resulted in an altercation between Cody Cantrell and his brother, Adam Cantrell in which both men were shot.

According to the KSP, Adam Cantrell suffered a fatal gunshot wound during the incident and Cody Cantrell fled the scene. He was located and arrested a short time later and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound he sustained during the altercation with his brother.

Cody Cantrell faces charges of “Murder (Domestic Violence)” and “Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence (Minor Injury).”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.