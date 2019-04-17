Pikeville doctor arrested in illegal prescription opioid crackdown

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WOWK/AP) – A Pikeville doctor has been arrested as part of the single largest prescription opioid law enforcement operation in history.

Scotty Akers, 47, a physician who resides in Pikeville, and Serissa Collier, 32, Akers’ live-in girlfriend who formerly worked at Akers’ practice have both been charged.

The indictment charges both with conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances, and four counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Among other things, Akers is alleged to have signed opioid prescriptions for individuals who communicated with Stamper over Facebook Messenger. Stamper then allegedly delivered the signed prescriptions to prearranged retail parking lots in exchange for cash.

Federal authorities say they have charged 60 people, including 31 doctors, for their roles in illegal prescribing and distributing of opioids and other dangerous drugs.

The action announced Wednesday in Cincinnati and Washington resulted from the federal Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force and includes defendants in at least seven states. They are Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Authorities say the 60 include a total of 53 medical professionals tied to some 350,000 prescriptions and 32 million pills.