PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Law enforcement is on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Pikeville.

According to the Pikeville Police Department, Eric Bentley was with a work crew being taken back to the jail when he escaped on Monday, June 20.

They say a vehicle was waiting for Bentley to help him.

Bentley’s escape is believed to have been planned in advance with the help of a romantic partner, according to police.

They say if anyone sees Bentley, they should contact the police.