PIKE COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Pikeville Medical Center has announced the birth of the hospital’s first baby of the new year!

The New Year Baby’s name is Remington Joe Luster, and he was born at 1:35 a.m. this morning, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 7lbs and 2.6 ounces and 21 inches long. Baby Remington’s parents are Desary Young and Bobby Luster.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As tradition for the New Year Baby, PMC will waive all medical costs not covered by insurance for the first baby of 2023.