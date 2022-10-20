MARIETTA, OH (WOWK) – Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.

It’s not been released yet who was piloting the aircraft when it went down, but what we do know is their deaths turned a lot of people’s lives upside down.

A couple of Seevers’ friends are speaking out saying what an amazing friend he was, and they say they still can’t believe that he’s gone.

“I saw his name and it hit hard. Usually, he was just somebody that always made you feel good,” Seevers’ friend Jeromy Barker said on Wednesday.

“Eric Seevers was a renaissance man. He could do anything. His smile lit up a room,” Seever’s band manager and friend Ric DeRubeis said.

It’s been a tragic couple of days for the loved ones of these two men, but new information has been released on why the plane was heading to Parkersburg in the first place.

Lee Rector, co-owner of the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg says the plane was set to pick him and his business partner Wayne Waldeck up at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport. They were scheduled to fly to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for a business trip.

However, 40 seconds after it was cleared for landing the plane crashed.

For Rector and Waldeck, this was heartbreaking to hear. Rector released a statement saying “It’s just been devastation, it’s an absolute tragedy. We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims.”

He goes on to say they’ve been flying with Gifford and Seevers for a long time and they’ve always been excellent pilots.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but their friends and loved ones know one thing for sure. Their legacies will live on.