GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County drivers may need to reroute their commutes due to planned road closures for a pipe replacement on Sept. 6-7, 2022.

According to the Greenup Count Public Safety Office, a portion of Kentucky Route 503, also known as Naples Road, will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the 2.8-mile point near Pickett Branch, which is about two miles from the Greenup-Boyd county line.

Crews say all through traffic should use KY 207 and KY 5 to reroute, or drivers can also detour using Culp Creek to the Industrial parkway.

Officials also remind drivers to heed warning signs, slow down in work zones and be aware of workers and equipment in work zones.