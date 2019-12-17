Pitbull almost home to Montana after 2,000-mile journey from West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The story began two months ago when Zeus was stolen from his family in Butte by a supposed friend.

“Basically robbed her blind stole her wallet, a number of things while she was at work including her dog Zeus…the friend was apprehended in Nitro… and when he was arrested Zeus was still with him,” Chelsea Staley, executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, told WOWK 13 News earlier this month.

That’s how Zeus ended up in West Virginia at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. A microchip connected him to a family two-thousand miles away.

Since Pitbulls can’t fly commercial airlines, the group Many Paws Volunteer Transport set up a relay of volunteer drivers to get Zeus home for Christmas. Last Tuesday they left for their journey.



















Fifteen drivers, nine states, four days. Along the way, he was joined by Cissy in Missouri who was on her way to a rescue group in Colorado. He made lots of friends along the way as photos from some of the drivers show – all leading to his return home to owner Cassandra and her two little girls ..a Christmas miracle – with the help of the Christmas spirit.