Pizza sales expected to be strong but different with football fans this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The countdown is on for Super Bowl Sunday. Local pizza shops are gearing up for the big day. But things could look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

“We don’t know what to expect this year for the Super Bowl it is going to be totally different,” explained Nick Husson at Husson’s Pizza.

Chances are your Super Bowl party plan looks a little different this year because of the pandemic. That is why places like Husson’s and Gino’s are preparing to roll with whatever the day brings.

“This year might be a little bit different,” said Greg Atkinson at Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House. “Folks might not be having as many of the larger Super Bowl parties. Everybody is staying safe.”

All of the familiar favorites will be on the menu with both restaurants offering deals on pizzas and wings.

“Pizza tastes just as good in a group of four as it does a group of 40,” Atkinson said.

With social distancing and smaller gatherings things could be different behind the scenes as well.

“We’ll probably have a few extra drivers scheduled just to try to get them out, assuming there may be more smaller orders,” Husson said.

At Husson’s Valentine’s Day is their biggest day of the year because of their heart-shaped pizzas, with Super Bowl Sunday a close second. But for most pizza restaurants including Gino’s this Sunday will be the busiest day of the year.

“Well it is our Super Bowl, it really is. So we spend all week planning and getting ready making sure we have adequate supplies, staff on hand and just ready to take the field and hopefully score a great day,” Atkinson said.

Gino’s expects to sell over 10,000 pounds of wings on Super Bowl Sunday across all of their locations. Whether you are planning to pick up your order or have it delivered it is a good idea to allow some extra time because your wait time may be a little longer.

