Places of worship to resume in-person services this weekend throughout Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With more West Virginia businesses being allowed to re-open tomorrow, houses of worship are also preparing to reopen their doors to the faithful this weekend.

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral in Charleston has been empty since March 15.

“We are welcoming people back into their sacred home,” Father Higgs says.

Starting this Sunday, in-person services will resume inside the cathedral but not at full capacity.

While the church can hold up to 350 worshipers, attendance will be capped at 75 people.

Congregation members can call or email ahead and reserve a pew for their family. And virtual mass will remain an option for those who are still uneasy with the idea of attending in person.

“The bishop is asking those 65 and older to stay home and to watch the mass online,” Higgs added. “They’re still receiving the word and inspiration and comfort, and we still continue prayer even when we’re apart.”

But some religious services have found some positives in staying virtual for the time being.

Rabbi Victor Urecki with B’Nai Jacob Synagogue says virtual services started out as a challenge: but have now become an opportunity.

“We started getting a lot of members, and former members, people who moved away from West Virginia started joining us every day at services and classes,” he says.

Even though Rabbi Urecki is gaining members, he says they still have to figure out how to continue to keep them once the pandemic is over. Adding, “How are we going to keep the virtual footprint and the physical presence together? And that’s going to be the new normal.”

The new normal; for services that are usually done together instead of apart.

“Synagogues and churches are not just a building … It’s the people. And they want to be together. And if we have to be together temporarily virtually … That’s okay.” Rabbi Victor Urecki, B’Nai Jacob Synagogue

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories