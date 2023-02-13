CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nothing beats a cold, refreshing craft beer. Here is a list of some places you can get the best craft beer.

1. Charleston Nano Brewery

Location: 320 W Washington St

Category: Brewery

  • Average: 5/5
  • Google: 5/5
  • Facebook: 5/5
  • Yelp: 5/5

2. Short Story Brewing Charleston

Location: 186 Summers St

Category: Brewery/Bar

  • Average: 4.95/5
  • Google: 4.9/5
  • Facebook: N/A
  • Yelp: 5/5

3. Fife Street Brewing

Location: 180 Summers St

Category: Brewery

  • Average: 4.77/5
  • Google: 4.7/5
  • Facebook: 4.6/5
  • Yelp: 5/5

4. Hale House

Location: 212 Hale St

Category: Restaurant

  • Average: 4.57/5
  • Google: 4.7/5
  • Facebook: 4.5/5
  • Yelp: 4.5/5

5. Books and Brews

Location: 222 W Washington St

Category: Bookstore

  • Average: 4.53/5
  • Google: 4.6/5
  • Facebook: 5/5
  • Yelp: 4/5

6. Pies & Pints

Location: 222 Capitol St

Category: Restaurant

  • Average: 4.36/5
  • Google: 4.6/5
  • Facebook: 4/5
  • Yelp: 4.5/5

7. Blue Parrot

Location: 14 1/2 Capitol St

Category: Bar

  • Average: 4.2/5
  • Google: 4.3/5
  • Facebook: 4.1/5
  • Yelp: N/A

8. East End Pub

Location: 2445 Washington St

Category: Pub

  • Average: 4.2/5
  • Google: 4.7/5
  • Facebook: 4.4/5
  • Yelp: 3.5/5

9. The Empty Glass

Location: 410 Elizabeth St

Category: Bar

  • Average: 4.2/5
  • Google: 4.4/5
  • Facebook: N/A
  • Yelp: 4/5

10. Black Sheep

Location: 702 Quarrier St

Category: Restaurant

  • Average: 4.17/5
  • Google: 4.3/5
  • Facebook: 4.2/5
  • Yelp: 4/5