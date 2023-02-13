CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nothing beats a cold, refreshing craft beer. Here is a list of some places you can get the best craft beer.
1. Charleston Nano Brewery
Location: 320 W Washington St
Category: Brewery
- Average: 5/5
- Google: 5/5
- Facebook: 5/5
- Yelp: 5/5
2. Short Story Brewing Charleston
Location: 186 Summers St
Category: Brewery/Bar
- Average: 4.95/5
- Google: 4.9/5
- Facebook: N/A
- Yelp: 5/5
3. Fife Street Brewing
Location: 180 Summers St
Category: Brewery
- Average: 4.77/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 4.6/5
- Yelp: 5/5
4. Hale House
Location: 212 Hale St
Category: Restaurant
- Average: 4.57/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 4.5/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
5. Books and Brews
Location: 222 W Washington St
Category: Bookstore
- Average: 4.53/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 5/5
- Yelp: 4/5
6. Pies & Pints
Location: 222 Capitol St
Category: Restaurant
- Average: 4.36/5
- Google: 4.6/5
- Facebook: 4/5
- Yelp: 4.5/5
7. Blue Parrot
Location: 14 1/2 Capitol St
Category: Bar
- Average: 4.2/5
- Google: 4.3/5
- Facebook: 4.1/5
- Yelp: N/A
8. East End Pub
Location: 2445 Washington St
Category: Pub
- Average: 4.2/5
- Google: 4.7/5
- Facebook: 4.4/5
- Yelp: 3.5/5
9. The Empty Glass
Location: 410 Elizabeth St
Category: Bar
- Average: 4.2/5
- Google: 4.4/5
- Facebook: N/A
- Yelp: 4/5
10. Black Sheep
Location: 702 Quarrier St
Category: Restaurant
- Average: 4.17/5
- Google: 4.3/5
- Facebook: 4.2/5
- Yelp: 4/5