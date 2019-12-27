Plan ahead to avoid wasting money in pursuit of fitness goals

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A new year is right around the corner and you may be thinking about changes you’d like to make when it comes to health and fitness in 2020.

But before you spend hundreds of dollars on a gym membership there are some things to consider so that you don’t overspend.

“In a couple of weeks we expect it to get really busy,” said Jacob Arnold, Assistant Director at the South Charleston Community Center.

He said every year around this time there is a spike in the number of people coming into the facility. But if you plan on buying a membership take time to consider your long term goals and commitment to make sure you aren’t wasting your money.

At the South Charleston Community Center, you can choose to get a shorter membership rather than paying for an entire year. They are also offering discounts in January.

“We offer a 3 month to let people kind of dip their toes in the water and see if they like it so they don’t have to spend a lot for a whole year that they are not going to use,” Arnold said. He said you can also improve your chances of success by pacing yourself, finding a friend to work out with and having realistic goals.

“The first week you might lose somewhere between 5 and 7 pounds but a healthy weight loss is about 2 pounds a week,” Arnold said.

When it comes to deciding on a gym membership the Better Business Bureau also has advice. Among the recommendations are to read customer reviews, schedule a tour and always read the fine print.

