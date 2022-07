FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—A proposal to build a crematorium in a residential area has stalled.

Flatwoods Mayor Ron Fields says Thursday’s Greenup County Joint Commission meeting to discuss the proposed crematorium was canceled.

He says that the owners of the property at the end of Williams St. in Flatwoods say they have decided against subdividing it and that the other party that was applying for the crematorium has also withdrawn their application.