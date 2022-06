NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A planned power outage will affect traffic lights in Nitro on Wednesday.

According to Kanawha Metro, AEP’s planned outage will affect 18th St. to 23rd St., and it will also affect traffic lights on 1st Ave.

Drivers are reminded to treat intersections with non-working traffic lights as four-way stops.

This outage is expected to last from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.